Harrogate Town's Anthony O'Connor hailed as one of very best central defenders in League Two
The 31-year-old slotted seamlessly back into the Sulphurites’ defence following two games out with illness as the North Yorkshire side beat Colchester United 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.
His performance saw him at his assured best in and around his own penalty area, while also showcasing his ability to play out from the back, with a number of long, raking passes and switches of play catching the eye over the course of the 90 minutes.
The Irishman was named man of the match shortly before Jack Muldoon netted a stoppage-time winner to decide the contest, with that goal earning Town their seventh victory in 10 matches and lifting them into a play-off spot.
And Harrogate boss Weaver has no doubt that O’Connor’s form this term has played a huge part in his team’s surge towards League Two’s top seven.
“There’s no better centre-half at this level,” the Sulphurites chief said.
"With us playing this style of football as well, he just wants the ball and is an awesome presence.
"He plays with a terrific aura, that I think makes everybody around him believe that we can maintain this form.”
O’Connor arrived at Wetherby Road in January 2023 from League One Morecambe and has been a mainstay of Weaver’s side ever since.
He made 20 appearances last term, scoring twice, and has been virtually ever-present this season, playing 31 matches in all competitions while contributing three goals.