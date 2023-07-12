Harrogate Town's players are put through their paces during a pre-season training session as part of their annual quest to become the fittest team in their division. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The League Two Sulphrites reported back for pre-season training last week and played their first friendly of the summer on Saturday, defeating Championship outfit Huddersfield’s ‘B’ team 1-0 away from home.

And Simon Weaver’s men have subsequently headed up to Scotland where they are being put through their paces during a four-day stay in St Andrews.

Town have earned a reputation in recent years for the intensity and energy with which they go about their business on the pitch, and boss Weaver is determined that his new-look squad heads into the upcoming 2023/24 campaign in tip-top condition.

Each day up in St Andrews will consist of three separate training sessions, starting with a spinning class before breakfast which will be followed by stints focusing on both fitness and ball-work.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s trip to National League North Darlington, Weaver insisted that pushing his charges as hard as he can during the close season to try and ensure that they are in the best-possible physical condition is crucial in terms of the way he wants them to play.

"The lads came back looking fit and strong and they were straight into some serious work. There was no need to ease them back in, they reported back in good condition," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“Ben Rome, our strength and conditioning coach, set them an off-season program to follow in the weeks before they came back, which enables us to give them an extra week away from the club. A lot of clubs come back a week earlier but we prefer to trust the lads to do the work and they always prove us right.

“The summer for footballers is no longer a full month off. It's a few weeks of rest and switching off from football and then it’s building back up to pre-season. We want to be the fittest team in our league and I think it is so important, I always have.

“I want teams to be concerned about playing us because of our energy and willingness to run and run and press. I want us to be hard to live with and to be able to create chances and goals from causing mistakes.