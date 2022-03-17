Harrogate Town's Alex Pattison 'sick' of losing games and desperate to get Sulphurites back on track

Alex Pattison in action during Harrogate Town's 2-0 League Two defeat at Tranmere Rovers. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites will kick-off Saturday’s home fixture with Walsall (3pm) 16th in the League Two standings, on a run of three straight losses and having won just one of their last nine matches.

Their 10-goal midfielder believes that he and his team-mates are “better” than their current position suggests, but insists that they have to start winning matches on a more regular basis.

“To be honest, I am not happy with where we are in the league,” the former Wycombe Wanderers man told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“I think we are a lot better side than the table is showing. But when we have conceded as many goals as we have, it is a true reflection of where we are at at the minute.

“We have just got to tick the games off and get as many points as we can. We are going to be safe, we know that. We have just got to see where we end up.

“Personally, I want to get a few more goals but I just want to win. I’m sick of coming off the pitch after drawing or losing, I want to get back winning.

“I am not turning up to lose or draw every week, I want to get on a winning run. And not just win one, then lose two after that. I want to win consecutively and see where we end up.”

Town’s 2-0 midweek defeat at Tranmere was their third on the bounce and means that they will tackle Walsall without a victory in five attempts.

And although he was angered by referee Darren Handley's decision to controversially send off team-mate Luke Armstrong after just 27 minutes, Pattison said there were plenty of positives to take away from Tuesday's performance.

"It was an even game when it was 11 versus 11. Defensively, we were much-improved. Even with 10 men, the whole back-five were brilliant," the 25-year-old added.

"Even with 10 men we had chances to go on and score and when you see them time-wasting after the first goal when we only had 10 men, it shows how well we were playing.

"Jack [Diamond] had a few chances and I've spoken to him in the changing room and he said that he felt like he needed to rush because we needed to get back in the game and he felt like we might not get many chances.

"But I've said, that's when we need to be composed. When we get a chance, make sure that we are calm in front of goal and take it and then we are back in the game rather than rushing forward.

"If we take that into the games to come, we will be absolutely fine."

While Town have found positive results hard to come by of late,14th-placed Walsall head to North Yorkshire unbeaten in their last five, having come out on top in three of those games.