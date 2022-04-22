Harrogate Town's Aaron Martin will provide opposition defences with a 'different proposition'

Harrogate Town striker Aaron Martin. Pictures: Harrogate Town AFC

The 30-year-old striker was recalled from his loan spell at FC Halifax Town last week with the Sulphurites down to the bare bones due to an injury crisis.

With nine players sidelined for their trip to Northampton, Martin was named on the substitutes' bench and replaced Jack Muldoon after 76 minutes for what was his sixth League Two appearance of the season.

He came close to netting a consolation goal with a late close-range effort and Weaver says that he has no doubt that his powerhouse frontman will make an impact when called upon.

“I don’t want to deny players out on loan game-time if they’re just coming back to us to start predominantly on the bench for us, however needs must,” the Harrogate boss said ahead of Saturday's League Two clash with Carlisle United.

“He had a few niggly injuries and slipped down the pecking order so we wanted him to be able to play regular football. But he’s still a player who we think a lot of.

“He’s got a bit of something about him hasn’t he. He’s quite old school as centre-forwards go. He’s a different proposition for defenders and causes problems.

“His work-rate and energy is very high, he always gets himself into goal-scoring positions, but it’s his strength and physicality which really make him an absolute nightmare for centre-halves.

“I thought he did well when he came on against Northampton, which is encouraging. He very nearly scored and I thought it was a top save from their goalkeeper to prevent him from doing so.”

Martin made just five brief substitute appearances for Town in League Two prior to linking up with Halifax in January, plus two EFL Trophy and one FA Cup outing.