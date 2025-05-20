Harrogate Town's 2024/25 League Two season in numbers

Josh March finished the 2024/25 campaign as Harrogate Town's leading goal-scorer having hit the back of the net nine times. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Almost unbeatable after scoring first despite having the lowest xG in League Two, but top of the fair play standings – the key numbers behind Harrogate Town's 2024/25 campaign.

18 - the position that Simon Weaver’s men finished in the 24-team League Two standings after 46 games. They ended up five places and 10 points worse off than last term, when they came 13th - their highest-ever final league position. The lowest the Sulphurites have placed is 19th in 2021/22 and 2022/23.

53 - is the number of points accrued over 46 matches. Last season Town put 63 on the board, which is their best-ever tally. Their lowest is 52 in 2022/23.

30.43 - is their win percentage having come out on top in 14 of their 46 league outings. For context, champions Doncaster Rovers boast the best win percentage (52.17%), while the bottom two of Carlisle and Morecambe (21.74%) finished with the worst.

10 - of Harrogate's 14 League Two victories came at Wetherby Road, where they accumulated a total of 34 points. Fifteen teams performed better on home soil than the Sulphurites.

22 - of those 34 points were earned during their last 11 home fixtures.

10 - matches was the length of Town's unbeaten run at Wetherby Road that stretched from January 17 until April 26.

4 - wins on their travels in 23 attempts means that Town's away record was the fifth worse in the division.

13 - is the number of points that Weaver's team lost from winning positions this term. They led against Accrington (a), Carlisle (a), Tranmere (a), Crewe (h), Gillingham (h) and Walsall (a) but did not manage to go on and secure a victory .

1 - the number of matches that Town lost after scoring the first goal. This was their 2-1 loss at Tranmere in December.

13 - points have been earned from losing positions, with nine of these points being earned during their last five outings of the season. The Sulphurites came from behind to beat Gillingham (a), Fleetwood (h) and Morecambe. They also salvaged draws having trailed against Accrington (a), Fleetwood (a), Grimsby (h) and Walsall (a).

16 - times Town scored first this season. On 11 of these occasions they went on to win (68.75%), on four occasions they ended up drawing and on one occasion they lost.

93.75 - the percentage of games in which Harrogate scored first that ended with them having taken something from the contest.

26 - times they conceded first. They ended up on the losing side in 20 of these games (76.93%).

43 - is the total number of goals Town scored in their 46 League Two matches this term. Only two teams - Gillingham (17th) and Morecambe (24th) scored less.

26 - of those goals were scored at home, 17 away from home. Only one side - rock-bottom Morecambe - were less prolific on their travels.

12 - of Harrogate's 43 League Two goals were scored from open play (27.9%). This is the lowest in the division. For context, Gillingham ranked next worst with 15. Chesterfield scored 47 in open play.

20 - of the Sulphurites' goals arrived following set-pieces (46.5%). Only six teams were more dangerous when it came to chances created following dead-ball deliveries.

1 - the number of penalties Town were awarded this season. This was scored by Josh March during the 1-1 home draw with Gillingham. Twenty sides were awarded more spot-kicks, with Bromley getting nine.

3 - is the highest number of goals Weaver’s men have managed in a single game - Accrington (a), Tranmere (h), Fleetwood (h).

19 - times Town drew a blank and failed to score a single goal in a League Two contest.

9 - is the number of goals netted by leading scorer, Josh March, in 34 league appearances (29 starts). Ellis Taylor netted seven in 36 (33 starts).

3 - the number of assists supplied by Harrogate's three most creative players - March, Taylor, Jack Muldoon and Toby Sims.

12 - is March's total number of goal involvements. Taylor finished 2021/22 with 10 goal involvements.

61- is the total number of goals Harrogate conceded in their 46 League Two matches this term. Nine sides shipped more.

12 - is the number of clean-sheets kept by goalkeeper James Belshaw this term. He made 45 League Two appearances, playing the full 90 minutes on 44 occasions. When he was substituted due to injury during the 2-0 defeat to Bromley on the opening day, the game was still goalless.

11- is the number of clean-sheets kept by Town in 46 League games. Swindon also managed 11, with just five sides recording fewer shut-outs.

45 - the number of League Two appearances made by centre-half Anthony O'Connor out of a possible 46. All of them were starts. Goalkeeper Belshaw also played the same number of matches. Defenders Toby Sims and Jasper Moon featured on 40 occasions.

72 - yellow cards were shown to Harrogate players during League Two matches. Only one team, Cheltenham (69), had a better disciplinary record in terms of cautions.

1 - the number of red cards shown to Town players during League Two matches - Josh March v Walsall (h). Only two sides suffered fewer dismissals.

1 - the Sulphurites' ranking in terms of the fair play table, joint with Cheltenham.

46.83 - is Harrogate's xG (expected goals) in League Two for 2024/25. That is the lowest in the entire division. Cheltenham (48.02) ranked 23rd, while Walsall (82.51) were top.*

10.7 - is the average number of shots at goal Harrogate that managed per game. Only five teams let fly less often. Doncaster averaged 14.5, while Scunthorpe mustered only 8.7 per match.*

3.4 - shots on target per game makes the Sulphurites the fifth least accurate team in League Two. Doncaster were again the best in the division with 4.7.*

63.1 - is Harrogate's pass completion percentage in League Two games. This makes them the fourth worst passers of the ball in the division when it comes to accuracy. Notts County were the best in this area with 84 per cent, while Cheltenham were the worst with 60.7 per cent.*

42.6 - is the percentage of possession that Weaver's men enjoyed during their 46 league outings. No fewer than 22 sides saw more of the ball. Notts County led the way with 62.4 per cent, while Bromley rank lowest with 40.9 per cent.*

9 - is the average number of interceptions made by Town players per game. Only Cheltenham (9.5) and Grimsby (9.3) made more.*

16.5 - is the average number of tackles per game made by Harrogate players. This ranks them 12th in the division. Grimsby (18.5) made the most, while Chesterfield (14) made the fewest.

32 - different players have been used by Simon Weaver during League Two fixtures.

35 - the age of the oldest Sulphurites player, Jack Muldoon, to feature in League Two this term.

2,968 - the club’s average home attendance for 2024/25. That is up from 2,752 the season before. Two teams - Salford City and Accrington - averaged less. Bradford City (17,762) attracted the biggest crowds.

* = according to www.whoscored.com