Wrexham 2 Harrogate Town 0: "Stern words" from Weaver following below-par display

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver admitted that "stern words" were spoken in the aftermath of Tuesday's FA Cup defeat to Wrexham.

The Wetherby Road outfit lost out 2-0 in a fourth qualifying round replay at the Racecourse Ground having drawn 0-0 on home turf on Saturday.

And Weaver felt his players fell below their usual high standards as second-half strikes by Akil Wright and Luke Young sealed the Dragons' progress.

"There were stern words in the dressing room after the game. Just because we've had a bit of success this season and we're in a good position in the league doesn't mean that all is well with the world," he said.

"The FA Cup means a lot, we care massively about the competition but we didn't perform as well as we can last night. We fell below what I expect.

"We lavish this group with praise when they do well, so it's only right that when we under-perform I say it how it is.

"Credit to the opposition, they deserved the win based on their second-half performance. Their substitutes changed the game as we started to look a bit weary.

"But we have to be better. We weren't ruthless or clinical enough and we have to compete harder. Football is a contact sport and we let Wrexham win too many first balls unchallenged.

"What is important now is that we don't dwell on this for too long and that we get a reaction when we go to Dagenham on Saturday."