Wrexham 2 Harrogate Town 0: Dragons triumph in FA Cup replay

Harrogate Town were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wrexham in Tuesday evening’s fourth qualifying round replay.

After more than four hours of football between the sides without a goal, Akil Wright finally broke through, handing the Welsh outfit a 1-0 lead in the 62nd minute.

His acrobatic finish from a corner was added to 14 minutes later when Mike Fondop-Talom held the ball up before finding Luke Young, who fired a first-time strike into the bottom corner of James Belshaw’s goal.

The sides had met twice previously this season, once in the National League and then in Saturday’s initial FA Cup clash, both games ending goalless.

And it was Simon Weaver’s side who came closest to breaking the long-standing deadlock after 26 minutes at the Racecourse Ground, Liam Kitching getting on the end of Joe Leesley’s free-kick and forcing the hosts to scramble the ball off their goal-line.

Home custodian Rob Lainton then denied Aaron Williams at his near post from Leesley’s low cross.

At the other end, Belshaw did superbly to tip a Jordan Maguire-Drew free-kick over his cross-bar, and the teams went into the interval all-square.

If Town had had marginally the better of the opening period, the second belonged to the Dragons and they moved in front through Wright before Young put them in firm control.

Harrogate did rally in the closing stages, Warren Burrell and substitute Mark Beck both seeing headers saved by Lainton, but the Welshmen had already done enough to set up a meeting with Weston-super-Mare in the first round proper.

The defeat is just Weaver's side's second in 18 games in 2018/19 and their first in nine away fixtures this term.