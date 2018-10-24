Wrexham 2 Harrogate Town 0: Advertiser player ratings

Just their second defeat in 18 matches saw Harrogate Town exit the FA Cup in North Wales on Tuesday night.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players performed during their fourth qualifying round loss to Wrexham.

James Belshaw 7/10. Nothing he could do about either goal and made a save to deny Jordan Maguire-Drew shortly before half-time.

Warren Burrell 6. Reverted to right-back without any obvious issues. Could have done better with a second-half header on goal at 2-0.

Callum Howe 6. Passed a late fitness test to return to the side, but didn't look at his best.

Kelvin Langmead 6. Cleared everything that came his way and competed well with Wrexham's second-half substitute Mike Fondop.

Liam Kitching 6. Won his fair share of aerial battles in both boxes.

Jordan Thewlis 6. Looked bright early on from the right and through the middle, however dissapointed with his final ball.

Josh Falkingham 6. Not his usual commanding self in midfield. Did still manage to get under the opposition's skin.

Jack Emmett 6. Showed glimpses that suggested he might unsettle the home defence, but never got into top gear .

Joe Leesley 7. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. Caused the Dragons the most problems of any Town player with his with quality deliveries from out wide.

Liam Agnew 6. 100% record of wins when starting this season comes to an end. Provided energy on the right after starting in the number 10 role.

Aaron Williams 6. Tried his best to get on the end of a few Leesley crosses, but ultimately didn't affect the game enough.

Substitutes: Mark Beck 6. (On for Williams, 56). Came on at a difficult time. Maybe should have done better with a late header.

Lloyd Kerry 6. (On for Agnew, 62). Couldn't assert himself on the game quickly enough, though went close with a stoppage-time free-kick.

Jack Muldoon 6. (On for Thewlis, 67). Worked hard when he came on.