Harrogate Town slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Halifax on Boxing Day, surrendering a first-half lead at the CNG Stadium.

Michael Woods made his first start since returning to the club from Hartlepool United last month, but was unable to save Simon Weaver's men from what was just their second home loss of the campaign.

Michael Woods in action against Halifax on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Click on the video above to watch his post-match reaction.