WATCH: Video interview with Harrogate Town's Michael Woods after Braintree win

Michael Woods couldn't have wished for a better way to mark his return to Harrogate Town colours.
The ex-Leeds United and Chelsea midfielder arrived back at the CNG Stadium for a second spell at the club earlier this week, signing on a permanent deal from National League rivals Hartlepool United.
And, after coming off the substitutes' bench during the second half of Saturday's clash with Braintree, he wrapped up the three points in style, crashing home a stunning late volley to seal a 3-1 success.
