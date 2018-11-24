WATCH: Video interview with Harrogate Town's Michael Woods after Braintree win

Michael Woods couldn't have wished for a better way to mark his return to Harrogate Town colours.

The ex-Leeds United and Chelsea midfielder arrived back at the CNG Stadium for a second spell at the club earlier this week, signing on a permanent deal from National League rivals Hartlepool United.

Harrogate Town's Michael Woods. Picture: Matt Kirkham

And, after coming off the substitutes' bench during the second half of Saturday's clash with Braintree, he wrapped up the three points in style, crashing home a stunning late volley to seal a 3-1 success.

Click on the video above to watch his post-match reaction.