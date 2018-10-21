WATCH - Video interview with Harrogate Town's Liam Kitching after Wrexham draw Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Harrogate Town played out a goalless draw with Wrexham at the CNG Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Watch defender Liam Kitching's post-match reaction to the FA Cup stalemate by clicking on the video above. Liam Kitching, right, and Joe Leesley in action against Wrexham. Picture: Matt Kirkham Harrogate Town 0 Wrexham 0: FA Cup clash ends in stalemate