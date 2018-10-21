`

WATCH - Video interview with Harrogate Town's Liam Kitching after Wrexham draw

Harrogate Town played out a goalless draw with Wrexham at the CNG Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Watch defender Liam Kitching's post-match reaction to the FA Cup stalemate by clicking on the video above.

Liam Kitching, right, and Joe Leesley in action against Wrexham. Picture: Matt Kirkham

