WATCH: Video interview with Harrogate Town's Liam Kitching after Ebbsfleet United loss Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... An 87th-minute goal condemned Harrogate Town to a 2-1 home defeat to Ebbsfleet United on Saturday afternoon. Click on the video above to watch defender Liam Kitching's post-match reaction. Harrogate Town's Liam Kitching. Picture: Matt Kirkham Harrogate Town 1 Ebbsfleet United 2: Play-off hopes dented by late sucker punch