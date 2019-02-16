WATCH: Video interview with Harrogate Town's Liam Kitching after Ebbsfleet United loss

An 87th-minute goal condemned Harrogate Town to a 2-1 home defeat to Ebbsfleet United on Saturday afternoon.

Click on the video above to watch defender Liam Kitching's post-match reaction.

Harrogate Town's Liam Kitching. Picture: Matt Kirkham

