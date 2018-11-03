WATCH - Video interview with Harrogate Town's late saviour Aaron Williams after Chesterfield draw

Aaron Williams came off the substitutes' bench to earn Harrogate Town a point in their National League clash with Chesterfield.

Here's the striker's reaction to scoring late on and his thoughts on Saturday's 1-1 draw at the CNG Stadium.

Aaron Williams celebrates his injury-time strike against Chesterfield. Picture: Matt Kirkham

