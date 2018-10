It was a case of mixed emotions for Harrogate Town's Kelvin Langmead following his late equaliser against struggling Dover Athletic.

The experienced defender's injury-time goal earned his team a 2-2 draw in Saturday's National League clash at the CNG Stadium, but he was ultimately left disappointed by the result.

Kelvin Langmead and Aaron Williams were both on target as Harrogate Town drew 2-2 with Dover Athletic. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Click on the above video to watch his post-match reaction.