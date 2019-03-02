WATCH - Video interview with Harrogate Town's Josh Fallkingham after Dagenham draw

Harrogate Town slipped out of the National League play-off positions after conceding a 92nd-minute equaliser against Dagenham & Redbridge.

Click on the video above to watch captain Josh Falkingham's post-match reaction to Saturday's 1-1 draw at the CNG Stadium.

Harrogate Town's Josh Falkingham in action against Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Matt Kirkham

