WATCH - Video interview with Harrogate Town's Josh Falkingham after Fylde defeat Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Harrogate Town skipper Josh Falkingham cut a frustrated figure in the wake of his team's home loss to AFC Fylde. The visitors were condemned to defeat by a 92nd-minute penalty at the CNG Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham. Picture: Matt Kirkham Click on the video above to watch his post-match reaction. Harrogate Town 1 AFC Fylde 2: Late penalty condemns Weaver's men to third straight loss