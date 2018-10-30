WATCH - Video interview with Harrogate Town's Josh Falkingham after Barrow success

Josh Falkingham netted his first goal of the season to help Harrogate Town to a 4-2 home win over Barrow at the CNG Stadium.

Click on the video above to watch his post-match reaction to Tuesday night's National League victory.

Josh Falkingham, left, celebrates his goal against Barrow. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Josh Falkingham, left, celebrates his goal against Barrow. Picture: Matt Kirkham