WATCH - Video interview with Harrogate Town's Josh Falkingham after Barrow success

Josh Falkingham netted his first goal of the season to help Harrogate Town to a 4-2 home win over Barrow at the CNG Stadium.

Josh Falkingham, left, celebrates his goal against Barrow. Picture: Matt Kirkham