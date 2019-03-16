WATCH - Video interview with Harrogate Town's James Belshaw after Maidenhead win Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Harrogate Town goalkeeper James Belshaw produced a stunning save to help his side to a 1-0 home victory over Maidenhead United. Click on the video above to watch his reaction to what he describes as "probably the best" stop he's ever made. Harrogate Town goalkeeper James Belshaw. Picture: Matt Kirkham Harrogate Town 1 Maidenhead United 0: Mark Beck's header enough to down the Magpies