WATCH: Video interview with Harrogate Town's Jack Muldoon after Dagenham defeat

Harrogate Town were beaten 2-1 by struggling Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday afternoon.

Here is Jack Muldoon's post-match reaction to his side's 2-1 National League loss at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Jack Muldoon couldn't save Harrogate Town from defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Jack Muldoon couldn't save Harrogate Town from defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Matt Kirkham