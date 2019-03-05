WATCH - Video interview with Harrogate Town's Jack Muldoon after Bromley win

Jack Muldoon converted a 94th-minute penalty to hand Harrogate Town all three points when Bromley visited the CNG Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Click on the video above to watch the club's top-scorer explain why he wasn't nervous when he stepped up to decide the game.

Jack Muldoon converts from the penalty spot. Picture: Matt Kirkham

