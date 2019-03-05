WATCH - Video interview with Harrogate Town's Jack Muldoon after Bromley win Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Jack Muldoon converted a 94th-minute penalty to hand Harrogate Town all three points when Bromley visited the CNG Stadium on Tuesday evening. Click on the video above to watch the club's top-scorer explain why he wasn't nervous when he stepped up to decide the game. Jack Muldoon converts from the penalty spot. Picture: Matt Kirkham Harrogate Town 1 Bromley 0: Jack Muldoon penalty seals last-gasp victory