Harrogate Town defender Warren Burrell hit a hat-trick to help his side see off Aldershot at the CNG Stadium on Saturday.

After 48 games without a goal, the centre-half broke his duck in some style as Simon Weaver's team ran out 4-1 winners over their struggling opponents.

Hat-trick hero: Warren Burrell. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Click on the video above to watch Burrell's post-match reaction.