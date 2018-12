Dominic Knowles netted his first goal since September as Harrogate Town beat local rivals York City 2-1 at the CNG Stadium.

The striker had been sidelined for two months with a foot injury, but managed to find the net on what was just his second start after returning to fitness.

Harrogate Town beat York City 2-1 in the first round of the FA Trophy. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Watch the video above to see his post-match reaction to Saturday's FA Trophy success.