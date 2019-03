Callum Howe's 69th-minute header earned Harrogate Town a 2-2 draw on the road at Barrow.

Simon Weaver's men were two goals down at the interval, however they showed great character to get themselves back on terms in the second period.

Harrogate Town's Callum Howe. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Click on the video above to watch the big defender's post-match reaction.