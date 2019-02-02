WATCH: Video interview with Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver after Stockport County reverse

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver was left to rue a host of defensive errors as his side missed out on a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

Click on the video above to watch his post-match reaction to Saturday's 4-2 loss to Stockport County.

Harrogate Town were beaten 4-2 by Stockport County at the CNG Stadium. Picture: Matt Kirkham

