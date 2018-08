Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver felt his side "got away with one" following Saturday's 1-1 draw at Bromley.

The men from Wetherby Road could well have been on the receiving end of a heavy defeat in South London, but for a superb display by goalkeeper James Belshaw.

Dominic Knowles celebrates after netting Town's equaliser at Bromley. Picture: Matt Kirkham

He made a series of saves to keep the score at 1-0, and this was to prove crucial as Dominic Knowles popped up with a 73rd-minute strike to level things up.

Click on the video above to watch Weaver's post-match thoughts.