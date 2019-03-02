WATCH - Video interview with Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver after Dagenham draw

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver refused to be too downbeat despite seeing his side denied maximum points by a last-gasp Dagenham & Redbridge leveller.

Click on the video above to watch his post-match reaction to Saturday's 1-1 National League draw.

Mark Beck is crowded out during Harrogate Town's 1-1 draw with Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Matt Kirkham

