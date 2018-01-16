TV cameras set for Harrogate Town v Stockport clash

TV cameras are set to descend on Harrogate Town’s CNG Stadium later this month.

An ITV film crew will be in attendance when the National League North high-flyers host Stockport County on Tuesday January 23.

“We have ITV with us to take in the day and the matchday experience we offer our supporters from the minute they pass through the turnstiles to going home,” Town chief executive Garry Plant revealed.

“They will also be in the changing rooms and recording why we are proud to be Town.”

Representatives from Adversity United, a football team set up for local children with disabilities by 17-year-old cerebral palsy sufferer Cameron Osburn, will also be at the game.

“We have the chairman of the chamber of commerce with us and people from Adversity United and will be presenting footballs and bibs to them on behalf on the club’s Football Foundation,” Plant added.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm and rival fans will not be segregated.

