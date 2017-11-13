Town suffer first away defeat

Harrogate Town lost ground at the top of National League North as they slipped to a first away defeat of 2017/18, at Spennymoor Town.

After a run of seven consecutive wins on the road, Simon Weaver’s side went two goals down early on and never recovered, eventually losing out by a 3-1 scoreline.

The men from the CNG Stadium stay second in the table despite the result, but now find themselves seven points behind leaders Salford City, albeit with a game in hand.

Reflecting on the loss, boss Weaver said: “We’ve performed well away from home and been a lot better than we’ve shown today in terms of decision making and when to be ruthless when defending, and I don’t think we brought that to the table. I thought we looked pretty flaky.

“I don’t think we deserved anything from the game. We’ve got to be better.

“They were more threatening in front of goal, more threatening on the break and exploited our obvious issues defensively as a team. We invited our own problems for each of the three goals.

“We owe the supporters a real good reponse in the next few games.”

Spenny took the lead just two minutes in to Saturday’s encounter as David Foley volleyed home on the turn from the edge of the area.

Just 16 minutes later, Town were left facing a mountain to climb when Ryan Hall’s low cross evaded both James Belshaw and Terry Kennedy to find Glen Taylor on hand to double the hosts’ advantage at the far post.

Andrew Nelson’s first Town goal looked as though it would set up an interesting second half, the striker converting Jack Emmett’s cross at the back stick, but Robert Redshaw’s 40th-minute stike restored fourth-placed Spenny’s two-goal cushion.

Captain Josh Falkingham struck the post in the second period, but Town couldn’t find a way back into the match and eventually succumbed to just a second defeat in their last 19 league outings.

Next up for Town is a home clash with struggling Boston United this Saturday, 3pm kick-off.