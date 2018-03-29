Town boss insists title race is still very much alive

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver insisted that there is still all to play for in terms of the National League North title race despite a damaging defeat to Spennymoor.

The Wetherby road outfit lost significant ground at the top of the table when they were beaten 2-1 in Tuesday night’s clash as defender Liam Kitching was sent off.

Town went into the match just a point behind leaders Salford City and with a game in hand, but their loss, combined with a comprehensive victory for the Ammies at Blyth, leaves Weaver’s troops four points off the pace.

“It’s still game-on as far as the title race is concerned,” Weaver said.

“It wasn’t a good evening on Tuesday but we’ve had a great few weeks, winning seven and drawing one before the Spennymoor loss.

“Every good run comes to an end at some point and hopefully this will propel us forwards.

“There’s so much to play for. We’re thrilled to be in this position and we’re going to try our hardest to take advantage of it.”

Town will be looking to make a return to winning ways when they travel to third-placed Brackley Town on Good Friday.

Weaver and his men make the trip knowing that defeat could see Salford pull seven points clear and would also leave Brackley just two points behind them, with two games in hand.

“It’s a big game and we need to avoid defeat, but the way that we do that is by trying to score more than the opposition,” Weaver added.

“We won’t change the way we play. We’ll be attacking, we’ll look to pass it and be ferocious when we haven’t got the ball.”