Town back up to second following home win over Boston

Harrogate Town reclaimed second place in National League North with a 3-1 home success over struggling Boston United.

Simon Weaver’s side fell behind after just four minutes of Saturday’s encounter when Ashley Hemmings scored from the spot, but levelled from their own penalty kick just two minutes later as Joe Leesley converted the rebound of his own saved attempt.

Town then took the lead seven minutes before the break, George Thomson producing a fine left-footed effort that found the top left corner of the net from just outside the box.

At 2-1, secon-from-bottom Boston were still in the game, but when Jordan Thewlis beat his marker and fired across George Willis to make it three just before the hour-mark, Town never looked like letting go of the win.