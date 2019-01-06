Sutton United 2 Harrogate Town 1: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town suffered a fourth defeat in five National League outings after conceding another late goal at Sutton United on Saturday.

Here's a look at how Simon Weaver's players performed in South London.

Warren Burrell challenges for a header.

James Belshaw 7/10. Made a great save from Tom Bolarinwa’s early long-range shot in the first half and not at fault for either goal.

Ryan Fallowfield 7. Effective defensively and got forward well, providing plenty of energy down the right flank.

Callum Howe 6. Not as dangerous from set-pieces as he has been this season and was unable to prevent his side conceding twice.

Kelvin Langmead 7. Anything played forward in the air by Sutton got headed back by the big centre half.

George Thomson fires in Town's equaliser.

Warren Burrell 6. Looked comfortable out of position at left-back, although both of United's goals came from attacks down his side of the pitch.

Lloyd Kerry 7. Another energetic display, especially in the first 45 minutes, from a man who has consistently been among Town’s best performers in recent weeks.

Josh Falkingham 7. Played a couple of excellent passes in the first half that almost resulted in chances and kept his side ticking over in possession.

Jack Emmett 6. Worked hard in the middle of the park, but struggled to cause the Sutton defence any problems.

Substitute Aaron Williams is just beaten to the ball by Sutton goalkeeper Ross Worner.

George Thomson 8. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. Sparked his team-mates into life with a terrific curling effort and almost provided an equaliser with an audacious lob.

Mark Beck 7. Another solid showing up front from the big man who battled for every ball and was unlucky not to level in stoppage-time with a real poacher's effort.

Joe Leesley 6. Didn’t produce as many crosses as usual, perhaps due to having only one target to aim at, though still commanded a lot of attention when probing down the left.

Substitutes: Michael Woods N/A. (On for Emmett, 77).

Jack Muldoon N/A. (On for Leesley, 81).

Aaron Williams N/A. (On for Kerry, 86).