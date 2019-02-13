Skipper leads the way as Harrogate Town Ladies hit Rotherham United for six

Grace Foyer inspired Harrogate Town Ladies to a 6-1 success over Rotherham United at the CNG Stadium.

The hosts’ captain led by example, netting twice in a player-of-the-match performance as Jon Maloney’s team consolidated fourth place in the North East Regional Women’s Football League Premier Division.

Town were in the ascendancy throughout the game, but it took them until the 25th minute to break the deadlock.

Sophie Tinson had hit a post and the Rotherham keeper made a couple of good saves during the early exchanges, however she was unable to prevent Foyer from finishing off a Tinson pull-back to move the home side into the lead.

The second goal arrived five minutes into the second period when Grace Adams cut in from the right, advanced down the byline and squeezed a strike in from a tight angle.

Foyer notched her second of the afternoon soon afterwards, taking the scoreline to 3-0 before the Millers managed to pull a goal back.

Tinson and Beth Clayton then both finished confidently when one-on-one to put Harrogate back in control and Rachel MacDonald’s far-post header from a Becky Hale corner rounded things off late on.

“It was a good performance from us against a team who try to play football the right way,” Maloney reflected.

“Rotherham have got a lot of young players and are in a period of transition and to be honest we could’ve had quite a few more if we’d been more clinical, but I’m still very happy with 6-1.”

Town’s hopes of winning the title are long gone, however they remain well-placed to achieve their goal at the start of 2018/19, which was to finish inside the top three in what is their first-ever season in the division.

They currently sit just a single point behind second-placed South Shields, though they have played more games.

“We’ve got three games left and if we can win all of them and a couple of other results go our way then I think we’ll end up in the top three and that was what we said we were aiming for pre-season,” Maloney added.

“The girls have done very well and it’s really now about looking ahead to next season and preparing ourselves for that.”