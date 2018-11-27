Salford City v Harrogate Town: Weaver aiming to knock Ammies of their perch

Harrogate Town face potentially one of their toughest away trips of the season when they travel to Salford City on Tuesday evening.

Simon Weaver's men moved up to fourth in the table with a 3-1 home success over Braintree on Saturday, and victory against the second-placed Ammies would see them pull level on points with the side that beat them to the National League North title last term.

Salford, owned by Manchester United's 'class of '92', lost two of their opening three National League fixtures, but are unbeaten in 18 since.

And despite their hosts' good recent form, Weaver said that his team will make the trip to Greater Manchester in positive frame of mind as they attempt to knock City "off their perch."

"It was important that we won [against Braintree] with some difficult fixtures coming up and we can take the positive from Saturday into this game," he said.

"Bagging the three points against Braintree enables us to go to Salford and play our own way and try and cause them some difficulties. That will be the aim.

"They're physical and strong, they've got well-known players at this level and higher and it'll be a real challenge

"There's no pressure on us. We'll go there and try and knock them off their perch on the night, but we know it will be tough."

While Town managed to recover from a goal down to beat Braintree last time out, Salford played out a goalless draw with fellow high-flyers Solihull Moors.

The sides last met in January, the Ammies triumphing 2-1 on home soil, the same scoreline by which they beat Weaver's side at the CNG Stadium in September, 2017.

Kick-off at the Peninsula Stadium is at 7.45pm.

