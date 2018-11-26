Salford City v Harrogate Town: Town boss Simon Weaver hopes players can remove shackles and enjoy Salford test

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has called on his players to trust in their ability and enjoy the challenge as they travel to big-spending promotion rivals Salford City on Tuesday night.

The ambitious Lancashire outfit, part-owned by former Manchester United stars Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers Gary and Phil, currently sit second in the National League, three points behind leaders Leyton Orient and three ahead of fourth-placed Harrogate.

With Town holding a game in hand on their big-name opponents, boss Weaver knows that a victory on the other side of the Pennines would put his side in a very good position as the top seven jostle for play-off positions.

Having been promoted together from National League North last summer, both teams have proven hard to beat this season with just the two defeats each meaning that a second promotion remains a possibility.

Weaver says it is a game that he has been looking forward to, and hopes his players will go out and enjoy the occasion.

"This bunch of players have shown they are up for the battle and up for the fight in each game this season," he said. "A key part of the identity of our squad is their energy, they really put themselves about in each game and they show great honesty.

"It is going to be a hard battle without a doubt. They (Salford) have a well-known line-up and although they were promoted alongside us last season, they have a lot of experience from higher levels within their ranks and there is going to be a good crowd. It is definitely a fixture that we have been looking forward to.

"Two teams promoted together and both of us are up there again. Both sets of supporters have had a lot of excitement over the last couple of years and both teams and both sets of directors are in it for the long term. We are in a good place, no matter what the outcome and hopefully we can take the shackles off, go there and enjoy the evening, play to our strengths and don't waste an evening of football.

"We have seen them play a bit recently and we think that if we can get the ball down and play in dangerous areas then we can possibly hurt them. We just have to be mindful that we need to be secure at the back and defend with strength because they do attack set-pieces and corners very well."