Midfielder Sutton joins Town on loan from Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe United midfielder Levi Sutton has joined Harrogate Town on a one-month loan deal.

Boss Simon Weaver has moved for the 22-year-old having lost both Josh Falkingham and Jack Emmett to injury in the last week.

With their options in the centre of the park significantly reduced due to the pair's unavailability, Town will include Sutton in their squad for Saturday's National League showdown with Eastleigh.

Sutton came through the ranks at League One Scunthorpe before signing a professional contract with his boyhood club, helping them reach a play-off spot last season.

He has made 24 league appearances for the Irons and also has National League experience having played alongside Ryan Fallowfield at North Ferriby United during a 2016/17 season loan spell.