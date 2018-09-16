Maidstone United 0 Harrogate Town 2: Weaver hails best away display

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver hailed Saturday’s victory at Maidstone United as their finest National League display away from the CNG Stadium.

Now unbeaten in 11 matches since promotion, first-half goals from Callum Howe and Jack Muldoon secured a 2-0 success that keeps the Wetherby Road outfit top of the pile.

“Today was one of our more complete performances,” Weaver reflected.

“It was probably our best away performance this season, so far.

“We were composed right from the off, which is better than last week. We were threatening.

“Defensively, I thought we were outstanding. We weren’t in any trouble.

“It was a well-deserved three points.”

Town could have led as early as the third minute, Dominic Knowles striking a post with Kelvin Langmead just unable able to convert the rebound.

They did not have to wait too much longer to open their account, however.

Seventeen minutes were on the clock when Knowles met a George Thomson corner at the far post and nodded back across goal for Liam Kitching.

His effort cannoned back off the cross-bar, but Howe was on hand to head powerfully into the back of the home net.

The visitors’ second arrived shortly before the half-time whistle.

Joe Leesley played a cute pass from the left wing that set Muldoon in behind the Stones’ back-line and the in-form forward got enough on his finish to force the ball past goalkeeper Lee Worgan.

United came out for the second period in need of a goal to get them back in the game and Harrogate stopper James Belshaw was forced to tip a Joe Quigley attempt from a corner around his upright.

With 10 minutes to play, a crucial intervention by Town skipper Warren Burrell diverted Shamir Mullings’ header on to the bar, before the same player fired narrowly wide, but Weaver’s troops were able to see the game out with their clean-sheet intact.

The win was their fourth on the spin and ensures that they remain a point clear of second-placed Wrexham in the league standings.