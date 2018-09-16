Maidstone United 0 Harrogate Town 2: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town registered a fourth win on the bounce, seeing off Maidstone United in Saturday's National League encounter at the Gallagher Stadium.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players performed during a 2-0 success that ensures they remain top of the table.

James Belshaw 7/10. Made a fantastic save when called upon on an otherwise quiet afternoon.

Warren Burrell 7. Composed on the ball and led the team well in the absence of Josh Falkingham.

Callum Howe 9. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. A colossal performance again in both boxes from a player who is rapidly turning into a Town talisman.

Kelvin Langmead 9. Won almost everything in the air against a big Maidstone frontline.

Liam Kitching 7. Always composed and positionally sound, while also a threat from set-pieces.

George Thomson 7. Worked very hard down the right showing great energy throughout.

Liam Agnew 8. Never let the Maidstone midfield have a moment's peace and controlled the game breaking up play and putting in brave challenges.

Lloyd Kerry 8. Alongside Agnew was constantly in the faces of the opposition and dictated the tempo of the game.

Joe Leesley 8. A moment of real quality that produced Town’s second goal at a crucial time, set-piece delivery also excellent.

Jack Muldoon 8. Led the line exceptionally, never stopped running and grabbed a deserved goal to put him on six for the season.

Dominic Knowles 7. Dropped into space well and is forming a lethal partnership with Muldoon.