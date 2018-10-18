Magic of the cup a big pull for Harrogate Town boss Weaver

Harrogate Town are well and truly up for the cup ahead of this weekend’s visit of National League rivals Wrexham.

Simon Weaver’s side will face-off with the Welsh outfit for the second time in less than a month when they meet in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday (3pm).

And the Town boss says the club are desperate to go on a run in the competition, with the hope of landing a big-name opponent in the next round.

“An FA Cup run is massive for us, there’s something magical about this competition and we really want to do well,” he said.

“When we beat Torquay away from home a few years ago we were high as a kite, and they’re the kind of experiences that you want to repeat.

"When Wrexham came to play us in the league there were red shirts all over Harrogate, the stadium was full and it made for a great atmosphere.

“Saturday is another big game for us, and there could be an even bigger one waiting if we win.”

Town, currently fourth in the National League, were held to a goalless draw by the Dragons (2nd) when they visited Wetherby Road last month, and Weaver feels that his players will need to show more of a cutting edge second time around.

“Wrexham are a good side, on a decent run and very hard to break down, so we’ll have to have a bit more craft about us,” he added.

“We could have had an easier draw, but we just can’t wait for the game.”