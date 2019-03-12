Liam Agnew says sky is the limit for Harrogate Town following comeback appearance

Harrogate Town midfielder Liam Agnew returned from the wilderness at Braintree on Saturday, making his first appearance for the club since October.

The 23-year-old, who last featured in an FA Cup replay to defeat at Wrexham more than four months ago, came off the substitutes' bench at half-time as Simon Weaver's men cruised to a 4-0 victory in Essex.

And Agnew, who has turned out for a trio of different sides on loan since his last game in yellow and black, says he is determined to play his part in Town's National League promotion push now that he is back, insisting that a top-seven finish is the least the Sulphurites are hoping to achieve.

"It's been a while, but it was a good feeling to get back on the pitch in a Harrogate shirt, and my aim now is to stay involved" the Sunderland academy graduate said.

"The lads are playing well and we're in a good position in the table, so finishing in a play-off spot is the minimum we're targeting.

"We've got to keep picking up points consistently between now and the end of the season and try and finish as high up the league as possible.

"If you look at the table, is it realistic to say that we could still finish top? At the moment, no. But if a few of the sides above us drop points then it can all change very quickly.

"I honestly think that if we can win all 10 of our remaining fixtures, then we'll win the title. It's obviously a big ask, and it would be really tough, but we are good enough to do it.

"If we keep playing like we have been doing recently and putting points on the board then who knows where we can finish."

Although he has been training with his Town team-mates in recent weeks following the end of his one-month loan deal at National League North side Spennymoor Town, Agnew admits to feeling some nerves when he took to the field at Braintree.

"I'm match-fit and I feel I've been playing well, though I was still a bit nervous when I knew I was coming on at Braintree and for the first couple of minutes I was out there," he added.

"I wanted to re-pay the gaffer's faith, but it didn't take me long to settle down and the lads were brilliant, they really helped me. Being 3-0 up also makes things much easier, the team played some unbelievable football on the day.

"After I was left out of the squad for the Dagenham game it came as a bit of a surprise when I was named on the bench against Bromley in midweek, but I thought 'great, this is a step closer to getting back in the side'.

"Then, when my chance came on Saturday, I was ready. Whether I was needed in the first minute or the last, I was ready to go.

"It doesn't matter if you're on the bench or not even in the squad, I think that it's important that all the lads get behind the team and support each other.

"It's important to have a happy camp and to all be pulling in the same direction with so much to play for between now and the end of the season."