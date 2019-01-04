Leeds United defender Liam Kitching 'delighted' to extend loan spell at Harrogate Town

Leeds United defender Liam Kitching has spoken of his delight after extending his loan spell at Harrogate Town until the end of the season.

The Harrogate-born 19-year-old initially signed a sixth-month deal at the CNG Stadium in the summer having helped Simon Weaver's team to promotion from National League North in 2017/18.

That loan expired earlier this week, but both Town and his parent club Leeds were keen for Kitching to remain in North Yorkshire for the remainder of the current campaign.

And the former Rossett School pupil, who has been almost ever-present thus far, is more than happy to be staying put.

"I'm delighted to be staying here until the end of the season. it's been great experience playing every week and I am really enjoying my football," he said.

"It's been great because of how well we've done this season and also because I feel I have come on a lot as a player.

"I've always been a centre-half but I've learned how to play left-back and that's another string to my bow. I think it's a good thing to be versatile.

"This is a great club with some great coaches and I think they've taught me a lot.

"I'm very thankful to Simon Weaver and Paul Thirlwell for everything they've done and I'm hoping that by staying on I can help us achieve our goal of another promotion."

Kitching has made 28 appearances in a Town shirt already this season, contributing four goals and four assists.

And having seen the youngster make an impression at both ends of the field, boss Weaver admitted that he was extremely pleased to have secured his services until the conclusion of 2018/19.

"It's good for us, and for Liam. He's done ever so well since he has been with us and I'm sure that there is more to come from him," he said.

"It's not easy learning a new position, but it adds a different facet to his game and he's really developing with us.

"He's benefited from having the experience of Kelvin Langmead, Callum Howe and Warren Burrell next to him and from having a really good left-winger in Joe Leesley front of him in.

"Leeds are very happy with where he is and how he's doing, so it's a move that works for all parties."