Joe Leesley: Decision to sign contract extension at Harrogate Town 'massively easy'

Joe Leesley said that the decision to sign a new deal with Harrogate Town was a "massively easy" one.

The 25-year-old has today put pen to paper on a two-year extension to his contract that will keep him at Wetherby Road until 2022.

"I'm really pleased. With where I am in my life at the age of 25, this is a very good thing for me," Leesley told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"It was a massively easy decision. I'm ambitious and I want to be a Football League player, and I think that I will be able to become one with Harrogate Town.

"There is only one way I want to go, and I'm sure that there's only one direction this club is heading in.

"The extension makes sense for both parties. It's that extra bit of security for me and at the same time, the club know that I am committed to the cause until 2022."

Leesley only signed a new contract in May, but has flourished since making the step up to the National League, amassing 13 assists already this season and this form has seen him rewarded with an extended deal.

Since joining from Alfreton in the summer of 2016, the former England C International has made over 120 appearances for the club, scoring 32 goals and providing 63 assists.

The 24-year-old played a huge part in last season’s promotion campaign and was crowned National League North Player of the Year for his efforts.

“I think it is deserved. Joe has stepped up a level in terms of his performance this year and has done so at a new level in The National League," said Town boss Simon Weaver.

“We get a lot from Joe on the pitch, and off the pitch he’s a great character who we are delighted to have secured for the long term.

“We want to create a sense of belonging at the club and this shows how far the club has come in that we are now able to secure the future of players who we see here for the long term.”

“We are confident in our judgement and that this can be a platform for Joe to continue his success at this club.”