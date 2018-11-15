Jack Muldoon aiming to stay top of the Harrogate Town scoring charts

Versatile forward Jack Muldoon is happy with his start to life as a Harrogate Town player and is backing himself to continue to perform in front of goal.

The former Rochdale and Lincoln City man arrived at Wetherby Road from AFC Fylde in the summer and has already contributed seven strikes, making him the club’s leading marksman.

“I’m pleased with seven goals so far, things have been going pretty well,” Muldoon said.

“Being top of the table in terms of scoring goals is something that will hopefully stand me in good stead with the gaffer and if I keep finding the net then I’d like to think that I will keep my place in the team.

“I’ve played on the right wing more or less the whole time during the last four seasons, and it’s a tough skill playing up top with your back to goal and two big, ugly centre-halves breathing down your neck, but I think I’ve done okay.

“I haven’t set myself any targets, but I definitely think that I can at least double the seven goals I have already got by the end of the season.

“If I keep working hard then I don’t see any reason why I can’t finish up as our top-scorer.”

Muldoon and his Town team-mates are currently just over halfway through a three-week period without a competitive fixture, and the timing of their enforced break from action couldn’t have fallen any better for the 29-year-old, who has recently become a father.

His son, Teddy Jack Muldoon, was born on Bonfire Night, just 48 hours after the 1-1 draw with Chesterfield.

Town were scheduled to have a blank Saturday the following weekend, and with the postponement of their trip to Maidenhead due to international call-ups, they will have had 20 days off from National League by the time they entertain Braintree Town on November 24.

“It was perfect timing really,” Muldoon added.

“The baby’s been up once or twice during the night, so we’re a bit tired and it’s been nice to have this time off and be able to chill out at home away from football.

“Three weeks is a long time with no game though. I’ll be champing at the bit to get back for Eastleigh next week.

"I'm sure all of the boys will be the same and I'd back us to hit the ground running in that game. I definitely think we'll be out of the blocks fast.

"We've not been at our best during the last four or five weeks, so this break has given us the chance to knuckle down in training and really work on what we need to be doing better."