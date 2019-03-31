Harrogate Town v Maidstone United. Picture: Matt Kirkham

IN PICTURES - Harrogate Town 2 Maidstone United 2: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town were held to a disappointing home draw by relegation-threatened Maidstone United on Saturday afternoon.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's performed at the CNG Stadium.

James Belshaw 6. Beaten by two very good finishes. Barely tested otherwise.
Ryan Fallowfield 6. A number of sloppy passes early on and lacked the usual quality in his delivery from the right when he got forward. Exposed by Justin Amaluzor for United's second goal.
Callum Howe 7. Another important contribution in the opposition box as he set up Mark Beck for Town's first goal. Cruised through the game from a defensive point of view.
Kelvin Langmead 7. One early slip aside, this was a typically solid and uncompromising display.
