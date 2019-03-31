IN PICTURES - Harrogate Town 2 Maidstone United 2: Advertiser player ratings Harrogate Town were held to a disappointing home draw by relegation-threatened Maidstone United on Saturday afternoon. Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's performed at the CNG Stadium. James Belshaw 6. Beaten by two very good finishes. Barely tested otherwise. other Buy a Photo Ryan Fallowfield 6. A number of sloppy passes early on and lacked the usual quality in his delivery from the right when he got forward. Exposed by Justin Amaluzor for United's second goal. other Buy a Photo Callum Howe 7. Another important contribution in the opposition box as he set up Mark Beck for Town's first goal. Cruised through the game from a defensive point of view. other Buy a Photo Kelvin Langmead 7. One early slip aside, this was a typically solid and uncompromising display. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2