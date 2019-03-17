IN PICTURES - Harrogate Town 1 Maidenhead United 0: Advertiser player ratings There were strong performances across the park as Harrogate Town beat Maidenhead United at the CNG Stadium on Saturday. Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players rated out of 10. PICTURES: MATT KIRKHAM. James Belshaw 8. What a save to deny Ryan Upward an equaliser. That stunning stop was just as crucial as Mark Becks winning goal at the other end. other Buy a Photo Ryan Fallowfield 8. ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Another faultless display by Towns energetic, ever-improving right-back. Impressive going forwards, rock-solid defensively. other Buy a Photo Callum Howe 7. Enjoyed a good tussle with Magpies striker Adrian Clifton early on. Read the game well, covering across to good effect on a number of occasions. other Buy a Photo Kelvin Langmead 7. Very sound, once again. One crucial second-half intervention. Might have done better with a couple of headed chances. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3