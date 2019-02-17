IN PICTURES - Harrogate Town 1 Ebbsfleet United 2: Advertiser player ratings
Harrogate Town dropped out of the National League play-off places following a 2-1 home defeat to Ebbsfleet United.
Here's a look at how Simon Weaver's players performed during Saturday's clash at the CNG Stadium. PICTURES: MATT KIRKHAM
James Belshaw 6. Dealt with a number of crosses into his box solidly. Pulled off one notable save to keep out a Corey Whitely strike late in the first period.
Ryan Fallowfield 7. Not as impressive as in recent weeks, but got his head up and picked the right pass to set up Jack Muldoon for Town's equaliser.
Callum Howe 6. Won his fair share of headers, however the Town defence looked all at sea early on and was breached all too easily from two set-pieces.
Warren Burrell 7. Like Howe, he didn't look entirely convincing early on, however he made two crucial interventions inside his own penalty area in the second period.
