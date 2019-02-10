IN PICTURES - Dover Athletic 2 Harrogate Town 3: Advertiser player ratings

Mark Beck and George Thomson were the men who scored the all-important goals for Simon Weaver's side, however they weren't the only players who impressed during what was a fine all-round team display. PICTURES: MATT KIRKHAM

James Belshaw 8. Made two excellent saves when it looked as though Town were closing in on that elusive clean-sheet, including one from point-blank range.

Ryan Fallowfield 8. Becoming one of this team's most consistent performers. Produced two impressive last-ditch blocks to deny the hosts certain goals.

Jack Senior 7. An encouraging first start for the on-loan left-back who got forward well before tiring and being replaced by Callum Howe on the hour-mark.

Liam Kitching 7. Stepped up to the plate in terms of the physicality of his performance with Howe on the bench, winning individual duals and looking composed in possession.

