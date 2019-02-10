IN PICTURES - Dover Athletic 2 Harrogate Town 3: Advertiser player ratings
Harrogate Town climbed back into the National League play-off positions thanks to a dramatic victory over Dover Athletic on Saturday afternoon.
Mark Beck and George Thomson were the men who scored the all-important goals for Simon Weaver's side, however they weren't the only players who impressed during what was a fine all-round team display. PICTURES: MATT KIRKHAM
James Belshaw 8. Made two excellent saves when it looked as though Town were closing in on that elusive clean-sheet, including one from point-blank range.