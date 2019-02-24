Lloyd Kerry shoots at goal.

IN PICTURES - Chesterfield 0 Harrogate Town 1: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town climbed back into the National League play-off positions courtesy of a 1-0 triumph on the road at Chesterfield.

Here's a look at how Simon Weaver's men performed at the Proact Stadium on Saturday afternoon. PICTURES: MATT KIRKHAM.

James Belshaw 6. Relatively untroubled as the Spireites struggled to muster a shot on target. Managed THAT elusive clean-sheet, however.
Ryan Fallowfield 7. Wasn't able to prevent a couple of dangerous left-wing crosses into the box during the second half, but played his part in a superb defensive effort. Full of endeavour.
Callum Howe 8. One of his finest displays for the club. Imperious in the air and remained composed throughout. Excelled alongside the returning Kelvin Langmead.
Kelvin Langmead 8. ADVERTISER STAR MAN. A masterclass in defending. His positioning and reading of the game was excellent throughout as he more than vindicated the decision to re-call him.
