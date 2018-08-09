Hartlepool United 2 Harrogate Town 2: Advertiser player ratings

How the Town players performed during Tuesday’s National League draw at Hartlepool United.

James Belshaw 8. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. Four crucial saves in the opening half an hour and a safe pair of hands all evening.

Jack Muldoon on the run

Warren Burrell 7. More than good enough to shift over to right-back, but didn’t look as comfortable as he has done in central defence.

Kelvin Langmead 8. Good positionally for the most part, made a number of important tackles and interventions.

Callum Howe 7. A decent night’s work from the big centre-half capped off with the all-important late leveller.

Liam Kitching 7. So assured at centre-half last season, but still looks to be adjusting to the step up to the National League and switch to left-back.

Dominic Knowles, scorer of Town's first goal, celebrates Callum Howe's late leveller

George Thomson 7. Saw plenty of the ball first half and had lots of space down the right but will be disappointed with final ball.

Jack Emmett 7. Neat and tidy in the centre of the park. Demonstrated some fast footwork on a number of occasions.

Josh Falkingham 8. Busy as ever and kept his team ticking. A constant thorn in the side of Pools players and contributed an assist, to boot.

Jack Muldoon 8. A number of very positive moments. Offers a real goal-threat from the left side of midfield.

Joe Leesley made a big impression off the substitutes' bench

Dominic Knowles 8. Back to somewhere near his best after a quiet display against Sutton. Dangerous display rewarded with a goal.

Aaron Williams 6. Struggled to make an impression in the final third and didn’t really click with strike partner Knowles.

Substitutes: Joe Leesley 7. (On for Muldoon, 76 minutes). Came on and did what he does best, delivering dangerous balls from the left wing. Assisted Town’s second goal.