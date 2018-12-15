Harrogate Town v York City: Weaver undecided on whether to shuffle pack

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver is still undecided on whether to shuffle his pack ahead of Saturday’s FA Trophy first round clash with local rivals York City.

The Wetherby Road outfit face a gruelling schedule that will see them play four National League games in the space of just 11 days later this month.

And with this in mind, Weaver said that this weekend’s derby clash might provide an opportunity to get some minutes into the legs of the players in his squad who have not been starting games in recent weeks.

“It’s still one for us to consider. It is food for thought,” the Town boss said when asked if he was minded to hand starting berths to the likes of Michael Woods, Lloyd Kerry and Aaron Williams.

“We got a good bounce back performance from the Solihull defeat when we played Aldershot last time out, so it’s a question of whether we stick with the same lads or give some minutes to those who’ve not had too many recently.

“With such a busy festive period on the horizon, we’re going to need to utilise the whole squad, so we might look at getting the likes of Michael [Woods] and Aaron [Williams] some minutes on the pitch.

“One thing that is for certain is that we won’t be risking anybody who isn’t 100 per cent.”

Kick-off at the CNG Stadium on Saturday is at 3pm.

For live updates and post-match reaction, follow @HarrogateSport on Twitter.