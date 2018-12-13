Harrogate Town v York City: Trophy derby is one to get excited about - Weaver

Harrogate Town are "looking forward" to a mouth-watering home clash with derby rivals York City in the first round of the FA Trophy.

Less than 20 miles separate the two clubs who, having never met in a competitive fixture until last season, will play each other for the third time in the space of 15 months when they face off on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a draw to get excited about,” Town boss Simon Weaver said.

“The game will attract a big crowd and I am sure there will be a great atmosphere in the stadium, just as there was last season.

“This is the kind of draw that you want at this stage of the competition. There will be local bragging rights at stake and both sets of supporters will no doubt be looking forward to the match.”

Town won both of last season's meetings by a 2-0 scoreline, and although they are now playing their football a tier above the Minstermen following their promotion from National League North, Weaver insists that their North Yorkshire rivals cannot be underestimated.

“Looking at their squad, I think York are a fair bit stronger now on paper than they were this time last year,” Weaver added.

“They’ve taken Alex Bray on loan from Rotherham, for example, and added Jordan Burrow who is a proven goal-scorer at National League level. These are good players.

"They've got experience at the back and lads who have plenty of games under their belt at a higher level than National League North.

“You look at Jake Wright who did so well for us towards the back end of last season and he can’t get a game for them at the moment, so that tells you that they must have real quality.

“We’ll have to be on our mettle if we want to progress. York can’t be underestimated.

"It’ll be a tough game, but the lads are all just really looking forward to it.”

Weaver is wary of getting ahead of himself at this stage, though he does feel that the Trophy is a competition that his players can realistically win.

“There’s no reason why we can’t go all the way to Wembley,” he said.

“We’ve competed against all the best teams in the National League so far and we don’t fear anyone.”

Kick-off at the CNG Stadium on Saturday is at 3pm.

For live updates and post-match reaction, following @HarrogateSport on Twitter.